Kareena Kapoor's plea to media: Give space to cope and heal as family

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday requested the media to give them space to heal as a family as they deal with the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at their Bandra home.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine, an audacious attack that raises intriguing questions about security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub.

The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am.

In a statement on her Instagram account, Kareena said the family was still trying to process the challenging day.

She expressed gratitude to their well-wishers and fans for their love and concern and requested the media and paparazzi to refrain from their "relentless speculation" over the incident.

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” she wrote on the social media platform.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family," Kareena added.

At least 10 police teams were formed to untangle the sensational crime targeting the "Dil Chahta Hai" actor and his family.

As police questioned guards and house helps and concern mounted, doctors said Saif Ali Khan was on a "100 per cent recovery path".

It was a narrow, miraculous escape. A 2.5-inch piece of the blade was removed from his spine, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital said.

"He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine," the hospital's chief operating officer Dr Niraj Uttamani told PTI.

Khan has been shifted to the ICU and could be moved out to a room in a day or two, he said.

