KIIT in Odisha announces scholarship in memory of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha has announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal, the 20-year-old Nepalese student of the private engineering institute who died allegedly by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.

The announcement was made by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta on Wednesday, who met the deceased student’s father and uncle, offering his deepest condolences, according to a statement issued by the institute.

"A scholarship would be instituted in Lamsal’s name as a tribute to her memory," Samanta said.

Senior officials from Nepal’s New Delhi Embassy also met students from their country on the campus on Wednesday, assuring them that similar incidents would not be repeated.

"KIIT has taken proactive measures to facilitate the return of those who are yet to return," the statement said.

Samanta also spoke to Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, assuring them that KIIT is committed to ensuring the safe return of all students.

Earlier on Wednesday, the body of the deceased student was flown to Nepal after completing legal formalities, officials said.

