regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 March 2025

JNU alumnus Indranil Bhattacharyya appointed as RBI executive director

Bhattacharyya also served as an Economic Expert in the Technical Office of the Governor at Qatar Central Bank, Doha, Qatar, from 2009 to 2014

Our Web Desk Published 20.03.25, 09:40 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Indranil Bhattacharyya as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 19, 2025.

Prior to this elevation, Bhattacharya had served as an Adviser in the Monetary Policy Department of the central bank.

With a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades, Bhattacharyya has amassed extensive experience in key economic and policy domains, including monetary policy, fiscal policy, banking, and international economic relations.

He has contributed significantly to the RBI’s operations through his work in the Monetary Policy Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research, and the International Department.

Bhattacharyya also served as an Economic Expert in the Technical Office of the Governor at Qatar Central Bank, Doha, Qatar, from 2009 to 2014.

His international experience has further enriched his expertise in economic policymaking.

In his new role as Executive Director, Bhattacharyya will oversee the Department of Economic and Policy Research at the RBI, a crucial segment responsible for formulating and analyzing economic policies.

Bhattacharyya holds a Postgraduate degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

His research interests encompass monetary theory and policy, financial markets, market microstructure, and fiscal policy, reflecting his deep engagement with the evolving economic landscape.

His appointment is expected to bring valuable insights and leadership to the Reserve Bank as it continues to navigate the complexities of the financial and economic environment.

