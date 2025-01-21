Kashmir: Soldier killed in gunfight between security forces and militants in Sopore

A gunfight between security forces and militants in north Kashmir’s Sopore killed a soldier on Monday, prompting the troops to rush additional men to hunt down the insurgents.

The gunfight broke out on Sunday evening when the army, assisted by the police and the CRPF, cordoned off Zaloora in Gujarpati, Sopore.

Though militancy-related incidents have come down sharply recently, the last major gunfight took place in December 2024 in north Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Five Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants were killed and two soldiers injured in the gunfight.

The army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on Monday identified the slain soldier as Pangala Kartheek. "All ranks of the Chinar Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Swr (Sowar) Pangala Kartheek, who laid down his life in the line of duty,” a defence spokesperson said.

"Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

The army said the troops observed suspicious activity on Sunday evening and on being challenged, the militants opened indiscriminate fire. The soldiers retaliated and intermittent exchange of fire continued.

The operation was halted during the night but the cordon remained in place. The firing resumed early on Monday during which the soldier was injured.

The police said the soldiers came under fire when they busted a militant hideout on Sunday evening.

Sources said Kartheek was part of the advance team of the joint forces. He was critically injured and shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.