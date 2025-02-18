MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah key aide flips, Tanvir Sadiq opposes liquor sale

Sadiq, the NC MLA representing Zadibal and the party’s chief spokesperson, had last week called for a look at the impact of liquor ban on tourism, although he claimed Kashmiris were against the consumption of alcohol

Muzaffar Raina Published 18.02.25, 05:19 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Chief minister Omar Abdullah’s key aide, Tanvir Sadiq, has done a volte-face on his opposition to calls for a liquor ban after facing a backlash, now pledging to weed out the “menace” from Jammu and Kashmir.

Two legislators from the ruling National Conference and Opposition Peoples Democratic Party have separately submitted private member bills seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol, vowing to reverse the lieutenant governor (LG) administration’s push to boost sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadiq, the NC MLA representing Zadibal and the party’s chief spokesperson, had last week called for a look at the impact of liquor ban on tourism, although he claimed Kashmiris were against the consumption of alcohol. He had advocated discussions with stakeholders, including those in the tourism industry.

Following an outrage, Sadiq claimed his statement was twisted.

“I only wanted that we should talk to all stakeholders,” he said, adding that he wanted to say in clear words that he was against the “distribution and consumption of alcohol”. “Alcohol and drug addiction need to be weeded out of Jammu and Kashmir.”

RELATED TOPICS

Liquor Ban Jammu And Kashmir Omar Abdullah
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delta Airlines plane flips on landing in Toronto, 19 injured, three in critical condition

The airport confirmed on X that an "incident" occurred with the Delta flight from Minneapolis and that 76 passengers and four crew are accounted for
Akhilesh Yadav
Quote left Quote right

Govt can count number of people taking dip in Sangam, but unable to count the dead

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT