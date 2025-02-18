Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah key aide flips, Tanvir Sadiq opposes liquor sale

Chief minister Omar Abdullah’s key aide, Tanvir Sadiq, has done a volte-face on his opposition to calls for a liquor ban after facing a backlash, now pledging to weed out the “menace” from Jammu and Kashmir.

Two legislators from the ruling National Conference and Opposition Peoples Democratic Party have separately submitted private member bills seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol, vowing to reverse the lieutenant governor (LG) administration’s push to boost sales.

Sadiq, the NC MLA representing Zadibal and the party’s chief spokesperson, had last week called for a look at the impact of liquor ban on tourism, although he claimed Kashmiris were against the consumption of alcohol. He had advocated discussions with stakeholders, including those in the tourism industry.

Following an outrage, Sadiq claimed his statement was twisted.

“I only wanted that we should talk to all stakeholders,” he said, adding that he wanted to say in clear words that he was against the “distribution and consumption of alcohol”. “Alcohol and drug addiction need to be weeded out of Jammu and Kashmir.”