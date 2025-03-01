J P Nadda meets Odisha BJP leaders amid speculation over saffron party's new state president

Union minister J P Nadda met senior leaders of the BJP in Odisha, amid speculation over appointment of the new president of the saffron party’s state unit.

Nadda, also the BJP national president, had a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and its organisational secretary Manas Mohanty here on Friday, party sources said.

He also met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan in the presence of the chief minister before concluding his Odisha visit, they said.

BJP's Odisha unit vice-president Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said that the election for the state party president will be held through a proper process.

“You will know about the new party president soon,” Tripathy told reporters.

Nadda, the Union Health Minister, also visited the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri on Friday.

