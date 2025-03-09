Initiative to fight period poverty in rural Bihar: Menstrual hygiene lessons

To tackle period poverty and empower young girls, sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators were installed in two schools in Manjhaul here as part of the Sangini initiative that aims to transform Begusarai into a model district in menstrual hygiene.

This innovative project by non-profit organisation Netarhat Old Boys Association Global Social Responsibility (NOBA GSR), supported by Press Trust of India (PTI), aims to ensure menstrual hygiene management in rural schools so that girls no longer miss out on education due to their periods. The installation took place ahead of International Women’s Day on Saturday.

The Sangini initiative has helped transform the lives of over 2 lakh girls across India, according to a statement.

With more than 700 installations in schools, the statement said, the initiative has significantly reduced absenteeism and dropout rates among adolescent girls.

Each dispenser is equipped with SIM technology that allows real-time tracking of stock levels, ensuring timely refills that make menstrual hygiene products accessible.

NOBA GSR operations manager Mani Raj Singh highlighted the initiative’s broader mission.

“With the support of organisations like PTI, NOBA GSR’s Sangini initiative is committed to ensuring that menstrual hygiene products reach those who need them the most. Beyond providing sanitary napkins, we aim to foster a long-term behavioural shift in menstrual health awareness across rural India,” he said.

Saurabh Kumar, NOBA GSR’s Begusarai official, shared the local impact.

“Sangini is already operational in 110 government schools across 40 panchayats in Begusarai. With the support of PTI, SBI, BPCL, IOCL, HURL, Pepsi and government officials, we aim to extend this initiative to the remaining panchayats, ensuring no girl is left behind,” Kumar said.

The Sangini initiative is currently active in nine states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana and Bengal, with plans to expand to Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam and other regions.