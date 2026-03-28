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regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi after mid-air engine failure

There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 28.03.26, 12:11 PM
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Representational image Shutterstock

An IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam to Delhi, carrying 160 passengers, made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday after experiencing an engine failure mid-air, sources said.

"Full emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.39 for IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 due to one engine failure," a source said.

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There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft, the source said.

The flight landed at 10.59 am as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

Further details are awaited.

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