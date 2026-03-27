India’s top Catholic body flags ‘undue interference’ in minority institutions via govt amendment

The Narendra Modi government’s proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act are “dangerous and alarming” in their implications, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, the apex body of the Catholic Church in the country, has said.

The bishops’ conference has in a press statement expressed "grave concern" over the bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

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The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 significantly tightens its oversight of foreign-funded organisations, proposing the creation of a powerful new authority to seize and manage the assets of nonprofits that lose their licence.

It entails a comprehensive statutory framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and assets through a 'designated authority', including provisional and permanent vesting.

The bishops’ conference objected to “clauses that grant sweeping powers to the Central Government, allowing it to deny renewal or cancel licenses of organizations. More significantly, the proposed framework would permit a newly constituted authority to assume control over institutions, including their funds, properties, and other assets. The Conference termed such provisions unacceptable, raising serious concerns about fairness, transparency, and accountability.”

The conference questioned the "intent" behind introducing the bill, alleging that it was done unilaterally despite protests from Opposition MPs. The conference called for wider consultation and deliberation on issues affecting fundamental rights.

The proposed changes, "brought under the pretext of licence renewal", could enable "executive overreach" into constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, raising serious concerns about "undue interference" in the functioning of minority institutions and civil society organisations, the conference said.

Provisions enabling the Centre to take control of foreign funds and assets of organisations upon expiry of their FCRA registration are "undemocratic, unconstitutional and contrary to principles of natural justice," the conference said.

The bishops called the amendments an attempt to bring minority institutions under an "excessively stringent regulatory framework", adding that such steps undermine democratic principles.

The conference urged the government to reconsider the proposed amendments and remove all contentious provisions, and ensure that the constitutional rights and freedoms of all citizens, especially minorities, are fully protected.