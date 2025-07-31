Indian economy is a dead economy, Donald Trump has stated fact, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that US President Donald Trump is right in calling India a dead economy, and accused the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “finishing” the Indian economy to help billionaire businessman Gautam Adani.

“Yes, he is right,” Rahul replied when reporters asked him in the Parliament complex about Donald Trump’s comment that India and Russia can “take their dead economies down together”.

Rahul said: “Everybody knows this except PM Modi and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that the US President has stated facts. Why are you asking this question?”

He iterated: “It is a dead economy, are you not aware of this? Do you have any confusion? The entire world knows that BJP has finished the Indian economy? Why? To help Adani."

Hours after slapping India with 25 per cent tariff plus penalties from August 1, Trump had posted on on Truth Social: "I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!"

The Congress party has thrown multiple jabs at Prime Minister Modi ever since Trump’s tariff announcement on Wednesday.

“Modi ji had observed a “Maun Vrat” in the Parliament on Donald Trump's statements on CEASEFIRE,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X on Thursday morning.

“Will Modi ji remain silent on the baseless allegations made by Trump on India? @narendramodi

Ji Nation comes first and we are always with the nation.”

He added: “Trump has imposed 25% Tariff + Penalty on us. This will harm the country's trade; MSMEs and farmers will also be adversely affected. Many industries will suffer heavy losses.

“Your ministers have been talking about negotiating a trade deal with America for months. Some of them camped in Washington for several days.

“This is how your friend — “Namaste Trump" and "Abki Baar Trump Sarkar" rewarded our country for your friendship?

“The US President has given the reason for the tariff as - India's oil import from Russia, India's purchase of weapons from Russia, India's membership of BRICS, BRICS' so-called attack on the US dollar,” Kharge wrote.

“This is a severe blow to India's National Policy of "Strategic Autonomy". History is witness that Non-Alignment has been the foundation of our foreign policy. All governments, irrespective of parties in power, have strengthened friendship with the various countries across the globe, in the interest of India.”

For good measure, Kharge rubbed in a comparison: “During the UPA Govt, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji got us Nuclear Waiver from 45 countries including the US. The US supported us. For that, they changed their own law. But India was not bound to take Nuclear Fuel and Material only from the US. Our options were open.”

Addressing Modi, he added: “Your government's foreign policy has dealt a severe blow to that National Policy. Trump is talking about doing a deal with Pakistan on Oil Reserves. He is threatening India. And you are sitting silent? We are worried about this new America-China-Pakistan Axis.

“Instead of worrying about PR, Modi Govt should think about the country,” he wrote.