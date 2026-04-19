IAF Garud Special Forces set to get indigenous micro UAVs with enhanced range

The government has started the process for procurement of a compact unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system for the elite Special Forces unit of the IAF that can operate in extreme environmental conditions, and at altitudes up to 16,400 feet above mean sea level, according to officials.

The planned system is intended for "high-altitude surveillance" and operational support across a range of terrain and climatic conditions. It is also envisaged to have an increased range and endurance level, compared to the existing system, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defence ministry recently issued a request for information (RFI) for procuring a 'Micro UAV' system for the IAF's Garud Special Forces.

The proposed system should also be able to support day and night surveillance, target acquisition and real-time situational awareness, the officials said.

The 'Micro UAV' system is envisaged as a compact, lightweight, man-portable platform designed for Special Forces' operations, they said.

This elite unit of the Indian Air Force presently has a "similar system", and the new one will be an upgraded system, and an "Indian-made one with latest specifications," a senior official, aware of the project, said.

"The system is required to operate in extreme environmental conditions, including temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to plus 50 degrees Celsius, and at altitudes up to 16,400 feet above mean sea level," the official added.

The proposed system is also envisaged to have an increased range as well as enhanced endurance level, they said.

Another official, aware of the matter, shared some of its key performance parameters as planned.

It should have a minimum mission range of 15 km, endurance of at least 60 minutes, and the ability to "operate with a two-person crew", the second official said.

In simple terms, a man-portable system that can be operated by a two-person crew means that the platform can be carried by two persons.

The system must also be capable of operating in GPS-denied environments and be scalable to Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), the officials said.

It must also feature autonomous vertical take-off and landing capability, secure encrypted communication links, and should have "multiple operational modes" including autonomous, manual, and target tracking modes, they said.

The proposed system will include multiple integrated components such as aerial vehicles, ground control systems, remote video terminals, electro-optical or infra-red payloads, power systems, field repair kits and radio frequency data links, the officials added.

This project is aimed at enhancing operational capability of the IAF and boosting indigenous defence manufacturing, while reducing dependence on foreign systems.

The RFI prioritises Indian vendors, including start-ups and MSMEs, and encourages development of domestic industrial capability, including lifecycle support and obsolescence management within India, the second official said.

Vendors are required to specify indigenous content levels, demonstrate capability for domestic maintenance, repair, overhaul, and provide details of indigenously developed subsystems and software.

The RFI emphasises procurement under the 'Buy (Indian–IDDM)' or 'Buy Indian' categories with a requirement of "minimum 60 per cent indigenous content," the senior official, aware of the project said.

IDDM stands for stands for Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured.

The initiative aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and seeks to promote indigenous design, development, and manufacturing in the defence sector.

Earlier this month, a senior official had said that the government has envisioned design and development of an unmanned combat search and rescue aircraft for the IAF that can be used in missions to rescue air crew without risking piloted aircraft.

The project, envisioned under Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, has been “approved in principle”, the senior official had said.

The indigenous autonomous system, as planned, should also be a platform which can be deployed to ferry logistic material and other supplies in forward areas and inhospitable terrains, including snow-bound heights, where conventional helicopters struggle, they had said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.