Monday, 19 January 2026

India, UAE agree to boost trade and defence ties, finalise LNG deal at leaders' meeting

The two sides also witnessed the finalisation of a 10-year agreement for the supply of 0.5 million metric tons of LNG by Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC to India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

Reuters, Our Web Desk Published 19.01.26, 08:42 PM
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, January 19, 2026.

India and the United Arab Emirates agreed to double bilateral trade to $200 billion in six years and strengthen defence ties during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held in New Delhi on Monday.

The two sides also witnessed the finalisation of a 10-year agreement for the supply of 0.5 million metric tons of LNG by Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC to India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters.

PM Modi also posted photographs with Sheikh Mohamed, including an image of the two leaders seated inside a car and another showing them in a warm embrace.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The UAE president's visit also coincides with major developments in West Asia, with US President Trump preparing to launch Phase 2 of the Gaza Peace Plan, which aims to establish a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

This is Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to India since assuming office as the UAE president, and his fifth visit to the country in the past decade, underlining the continuity of high-level engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

