Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi draws line over occupied government bungalow, says ‘evict me by force’

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Saturday dared CM Samrat Choudhary to evict her "by force" from the government bungalow that she has been occupying for over a decade.

The RJD leader, who had an eight-year tenure as the CM from 1997 to 2005, blew a fuse when a couple of journalists asked her about an order of the building construction department that allotted the 10, Circular Road bungalow in Patna to dairy and fisheries minister Nand Kishor Ram.

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"Yes, I can see that Samrat Choudhary, who has become the chief minister only recently, is quite excited. Let him get me evicted by force. I am not going to vacate the premises", said the indignant wife of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Rabri Devi was asked about the development at the airport here, upon return from a short vacation in Delhi, where she celebrated the birthday of her grandson and from where her husband is said to have left for Singapore for medical treatment.

The former chief minister, who loves to keep reminding Choudhary that he began his career as a minister in her cabinet, spoke to media persons from inside her car and shoved aside their mics in a fit of rage.

The family had been allotted the 10, Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from Raj Bhavan and the chief minister's residence, by the previous Nitish Kumar government.

The bungalow, besides housing the RJD's proverbial first family, has for years served as the opposition party.

A few months ago, before Choudhary took over as the first BJP CM of the state, an order was passed by the building construction department stating that the bungalow shall be henceforth allotted only to a deputy CM, and Rabri Devi, in her capacity as the leader of the opposition in the state legislature council, was asked to shift to a different house on Hardinge Road.

However, she continued to occupy 10, Circular Road, sharing the bungalow with her husband, whom she had succeeded as the chief minister.

In addition, their younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who has been allotted the 1, Polo Road bungalow in his capacity as leader of the opposition in the assembly, is also known to spend most of his time at the bungalow allotted to his parents.

Meanwhile, senior JD(U) leader and building construction minister Leshi Singh said, "It has been some time since Rabri Devi was allotted 39, Hardinge Road, and she cannot say that she is being denied her perks. We have allotted 10, Circular Road to a minister, and Rabri Devi can expect no leniency."

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