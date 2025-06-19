India launches Operation Sindhu to rescue Indians stranded in Tehran

India on Wednesday announced the launch of Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indians stranded in Tehran, with the first batch of students who had crossed over from Iran into Armenia on Tuesday boarding a flight from Yerevan to New Delhi.

The 110 students, who had travelled from Iran to the Armenian capital by road, left Yerevan around 3pm on Wednesday and are expected to land in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday. At least 90 of these 110 students are from Kashmir.

As hostilities increase between Israel and Iran, the Indian embassy in Tehran is assisting nationals to move out of the capital, which is being targeted by Tel Aviv, to safer places. Earlier, the mission had asked Indians with their own means of transport to move to safer places.

Iran had on Monday agreed to allow Indians to use land crossings to exit the country, as the Iranian airspace has been closed since Friday when Israel began the air strikes. Iran has land borders with Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.