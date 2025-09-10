India heightens vigil along 1,751km border with Nepal in the wake of escalating protests

India is closely monitoring the situation along its 1,751km frontier with Nepal in the wake of the escalating protests in Kathmandu and has directed the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to intensify vigil to prevent any spillover of the unrest into Indian territory, sources in the security establishment said on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry has issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals in Nepal and urged others to defer travel to the Himalayan country until the situation stabilises.

“Security has been tightened and a high alert issued on the India-Nepal border, considering the violent protest in Nepal where Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday. The SSB is keeping a close watch on the developments,” a Union home ministry official said.

Oli’s resignation followed two days of violent demonstrations against corruption and a social media ban in which at least 19 people were killed and over 200 injured.

Largely led by Generation Z, the anti-government protesters unleashed their anger at the social media blackout and frustration with the country’s entrenched corruption. While the ban on social media was later lifted, the protests continued to intensify over Monday and Tuesday,

turning into a mass anti-corruption agitation.

The Union home ministry official said the alert was “preventive in nature” and the SSB had already made adequate deployment at the frontier with strict checks being conducted at several outposts. The paramilitary force is also said to have ramped up coordination with

the local administration to ensure the smooth movement of people while

maintaining security.

The open India-Nepal frontier stretching over 1,751km across states including Bengal, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim allows unrestricted movement of citizens of both countries. While this arrangement fosters close socio-economic and cultural ties, it also requires heightened security whenever political unrest or protests erupt in Nepal.

In the past, border alerts have been issued during periods of internal turmoil in Nepal, including the 2015 Madhesi protests that had affected trade and cross-border movement.

Sources said paramilitary forces and police were patrolling Panitanki in Darjeeling district. Trucks are stranded there as trade has been partially halted amid the tensions. Area superintendent of police (SP) Praveen Parkash said: “A police post has been set up here with deployment of forces. We are on alert mode and monitoring the situation.”

‘Travel advisory’

The external affairs ministry said Indian nationals should defer travel to Nepal until the situation stabilised. Those already in the Himalayan nation have been urged to remain indoors and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities and the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.

Indian citizens requiring assistance can contact the embassy through the helpline numbers +977–980 860 2881 and +977–981 032 6134.

The ministry condoled the lives lost in the Nepal protests.

“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured.”