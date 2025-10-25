Delhi police rescue Class 11 student kidnapped at gunpoint by rival teenagers

A group of teenagers allegedly tried to abduct a Class 11 student at gunpoint from outside a private school in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area following a quarrel between two groups of students, police said on Saturday.

The police said the abducted student was rescued safely after a swift chase by the station house officer (SHO) of CR Park police station and police team, who intercepted the suspects' car near the area on Friday, they said.

Four minors were detained, and a pistol along with 20 live cartridges was recovered from their possession, officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 24 after a minor altercation inside a private school escalated into a violent confrontation. The victim, a resident of CR Park, told the police that the fight broke out between his classmate and another student.

Following the fight, the elder brother of one of the accused allegedly called the victim and his friends, threatening to kill them. "He told us over the phone that he had committed murders before and warned that he would kill me after school hours, the victim said in his statement to police.

Alarmed, the student immediately informed his father, who rushed to the CR Park police station and apprised the SHO of the threat.

The police said that around 2 pm, when the school got over, the victim stepped out of the campus and saw three SUVs parked near the gate. One of the SUVs was black with a number plate, while the other two had no number plates.

"Suddenly, the accused stepped out of the vehicles. They grabbed me by the collar, pressed a pistol to my waist and forced me into their Scorpio. The accused said they were taking me to Noida and would kill me so that even my body would not be found," the victim alleged in his statement.

However, acting swiftly on prior information, the SHO of CR Park police station and his team reached the spot and chased the vehicle. The police managed to intercept one of the SUVs and safely rescue the student. The other two vehicles managed to flee, officials said.

"Four minors have been apprehended. A country-made pistol and 20 live cartridges were seized from their possession. Efforts are on to trace the remaining accused who fled from the spot," a senior police officer said.

The detained minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and the police have been granted two days' remand for further interrogation.

The police said the investigation is underway to ascertain how the accused procured the weapon and whether any adult was involved in the conspiracy to abduct the student.

