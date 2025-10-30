India gets US sanctions exemption on Iran’s Chabahar Port for six months amid strained ties

India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that the United States has granted India a six-month exemption from its sanctions framework on the Chabahar Port project in Iran.

“I can confirm that we have been granted exemption for a six-month period on the American sanctions that were applicable on Chabahar," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

The move comes amid ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Washington on tariff and sanctions on buying Russian oil.

Located in southeastern Iran, the Chabahar Port provides India with a crucial maritime route to access Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan.

The project, developed by India and Iran, is seen as vital for regional connectivity and trade development with landlocked nations.

The MEA noted that the US exemption acknowledges Chabahar’s role in advancing humanitarian and economic stability objectives.

On the trade deal, Jaiswal said that India “remains engaged with the United States to conclude a mutually beneficial trade deal,” while adding that both sides are working to address issues of bilateral and strategic interest.

“We are studying the implications of sanction. Our decisions are taken into account with larger dynamics in the market. We are guided by the imperative to secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the needs of 1.4 billion people,” the MEA said reiterating India's stand on US sanctions on buying Russian oil.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from the ASEAN summit, the MEA spokesperson clarified that the Prime Minister had participated virtually, adding that it was a successful summit.

According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, PM Modi did not attend the regional leaders’ summit in Malaysia this week to avoid an encounter with US President Donald Trump and a possible discussion on Pakistan.

Jaiswal also confirmed that four Indian companies have received licences from the Chinese government to import rare earth magnets, even as the United States and China agreed to defer export curbs that were scheduled to take effect from November 8.

We confirm that some Indian companies have received licenses for importing rare earth magnets from China. As far as the question of the latest talks and relaxations that have happened between the US and China, as to how it's going to play into our domain, that I’ll have to look into the technicalities,” Jaiswal said, addressing the weekly briefing.

Responding to questions on Pakistan and Afghanistan, Jaiswal reiterated India’s support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and condemned Pakistan’s actions on cross-border terrorism.

“Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity. Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan,” he stated.

Referring to the recent dialogue between External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the MEA said India will assist in building dams on the Kunar river.

“We have a long history of cooperation in water matters. The Salma dam is a perfect example of this cooperation which is today called the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam,” Jaiswal added.

On the upcoming Bangladesh elections, Jaiswal said, “It is our expectation that the elections in Bangladesh will be free, fair, inclusive and participatory in nature.”

Bangladesh had earlier objected to India’s comments on its upcoming elections after foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that India supports free, fair and inclusive polls in the country.

Bangladesh’s foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain on October 8, had called the statement “completely unwarranted,” asserting that the election is an internal matter for Bangladesh.

Providing an update on deportations, he informed that since January this year, over 2,790 Indian nationals who were illegally staying in the United States have been verified and returned.

The latest batch of Indian deportees from the United States arrived in New Delhi late on Saturday night amid controversy over reports that several of them were shackled.

Among them was 45-year-old Harjinder Singh, who said, “My feet are swollen. I was shackled for 25 hours on the flight.” Singh, who had spent Rs 35 lakh to migrate to the US in search of a better life, said his dreams of supporting his family now stand shattered.