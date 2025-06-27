India expresses dismay over demolition of Hindu temple in Bangladesh for illegal land use

India on Thursday expressed dismay at the failure of the interim government in Bangladesh to protect a Hindu temple, allowing its demolition on the grounds of illegal land use.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, was responding to a question at the weekly briefing on the demolition of a Durga temple in Khilket, Dhaka, earlier in the day. “We understand that extremists were clamouring for the demolition of the Durga temple in Khilket in Dhaka. The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as illegal land use, and they allowed the destruction of the temple on Thursday. This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted. We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh. Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties and religious institutions,” Jaiswal said.

On reports that India wants to renegotiate the Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh since the existing one expires next year, the spokesman said India was prepared to engage with Dhaka on all matters in an environment that is conducive for a mutually beneficial dialogue.

Referring to the Joint Rivers Commission, the bilateral mechanism in place for discussing relevant issues vis-a-vis sharing the water of the 54 rivers the two countries share, Jaiswal pointed out that the concerned state governments are also part of India’s internal consultations.