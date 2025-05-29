India draws red line: No talks with Pakistan until terrorists are handed over and PoK is vacated

India has once again underlined its firm position on bilateral engagement with Pakistan, making it clear that the only matters open for discussion are the return of terrorists and the vacation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) reiterated this during its media briefing on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to recent statements made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stated that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand.

“I would like to begin by stating that our bilateral approach towards Pakistan has been clear and consistent. We want to reiterate that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand. As far as terrorism is concerned, the discussion will be solely about Pakistan handing over to India the terrorists from the list provided to them several years ago,” Jaiswal said.

He added that any dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir will only focus on Pakistan vacating PoK.

“Talks on J&K will be held only on the vacating of PoK and when Pakistan hands over the territory to us. As far as the Indus Water Treaty is concerned, it will remain in abeyance till the time Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support to cross border terrorism. Just like PM Narendra Modi says, terror and talks cannot go together, terror and trade cannot go together, and water and blood cannot flow together.” he stated.

The remarks from the Indian side came in response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s comments on Monday, where he expressed a willingness to hold peace talks with India.

Speaking in Tehran during the second leg of his four-nation tour, Sharif voiced his readiness to engage in dialogue with India to resolve a range of issues including Kashmir, terrorism, water and trade.

Addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Pezeshkian, Sharif said, “We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism.”

He also warned about the potential consequences if India chose a confrontational path.

“But if they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory … like we have done a few days ago,” Sharif said. “But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”