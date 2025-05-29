At anti-India rally in Pakistan, a public address by LeT commander behind Pahalgam attack

Saifullah Kasuri, the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, was reportedly seen at a public rally in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The event was believed to be organised by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, the country's annual observance of its nuclear tests.

Other prominent figures seen alongside the Lashkar-e-Taiba commander were Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and Talha Saeed, son of Hafiz Saeed.

Reiterating anti-India rhetoric

The rally featured intense anti-India slogans and multiple references to the Pahalgam terror attack, as well as India’s retaliatory airstrikes on key terror hubs in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

In his fiery anti-India rant, Kasuri asserted that he had been wrongfully implicated in the Pahalgam attack by India.

He also mentioned Mudassir Ahmad, whom intelligence sources identified as one of several high-profile terror operatives killed in the Operation Sindoor strikes after the Pahalgam massacre.

Kasuri announced plans to build a centre, a road, and a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad and name them after “Mudassir Shaheed.”

Assertions made by other speakers

Talha Saeed, who is ranked 32nd on India’s most wanted terrorist list, was one of the speakers.

His speech was filled with jihadist slogans and “Naara-e-Takbeer,” which is commonly used in Pakistan as a patriotic slogan.

Amid a series of provocative claims and threats against India, one slogan that echoed through the rally and drew enthusiastic chants from the crowd was: "Kashmir banega Pakistan, Jammu banega Pakistan, Punjab banega Khalistan." (Kashmir will become Pakistan, Jammu will become Pakistan, Punjab will become Khalistan).

In recent weeks, the PMML has escalated its anti-India rhetoric, staging protests across major cities in Pakistan. The party demands the release of Hafiz Saeed and strongly condemns India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, accusing it of “water aggression.”

India has taken a firm and uncompromising stance against Pakistan’s continued support and nurturing of terrorism, particularly following Operation Sindoor.

Despite Islamabad’s persistent denials, the presence of terrorists like Saifullah Kasuri at political rallies under heavy state security further exposes Pakistan’s blatant tolerance and complicity in harboring militants.