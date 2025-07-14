Orange alert issued for three Himachal Pradesh districts, 208 roads blocked

The local Met office has issued an 'orange' alert of heavy to very heavy rains in three Himachal Pradesh districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places of Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur on Monday and Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on Tuesday, the Met Department said. It also issued 'yellow' alert of heavy rains in three to seven out of 12 districts till Friday.

A total of 208 roads, including 157 in the disaster-hit Mandi district, are closed for vehicular traffic due to rains, while 745 water supply schemes and 139 power distribution transformers were affected as on Monday morning, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Himachal Pradesh has already suffered losses of over Rs 770 crore in the ongoing monsoon season.

From the onset of monsoon on June 20 till July 13, as many as 98 people died -- 57 in rain-related incidents and 41 in road accidents -- 178 have been injured, while 34 are missing. The state has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides, it added.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state, and Rajgarh in the Sirmaur district received 72 mm of rain since Sunday evening followed by Khadrala 42.4, Pachhad 38 mm, Mandi 26.4 mm, Bhuntar 22 mm, Shilaroo 14.2 mm, Seobagh 12.2 mm, Shimla, 11.5 mm and Rohru 10 mm.

Search operations are still underway to trace the 27 who were washed away after 10 cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in various parts of Mandi on the night of June 30-July 1 and resulted in the deaths of 15 people, officials said.

