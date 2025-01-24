India demands strong action from UK against elements involved in disrupting screenings of 'Emergency'

India on Friday said it expects the UK to take strong and appropriate action against anti-India elements allegedly involved in disrupting the screenings of actor Kangana Ranaut's new movie "Emergency" in that country.

Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were reports that the screening of the movie was disrupted in North-West London, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines and Manchester.

"We have seen several reports on how the film 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls, was being obstructed," Jaiswal said.

"We consistently raised concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements," he said, responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

"Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable. We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible," he added.

Jaiswal said the Indian high commission in London remained in touch with the Indian community members for their safety and welfare.

"We expect the UK side to take strong and appropriate action in this matter," he said.

"Emergency" is a biographical drama that is seen as an attempt to chronicle events that took place under the leadership of former prime minister Indira Gandhi during the period when she imposed Emergency in the country.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.