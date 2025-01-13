MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India defends border fencing, summons Bangladesh envoy amid diplomatic row

MEA emphasises adherence to bilateral protocols amid Bangladesh's concerns over BSF activities

PTI Published 13.01.25, 09:07 PM
Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner Md. Nural Islam leaves from the South Block after he was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs over border-related issues, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner Md. Nural Islam leaves from the South Block after he was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs over border-related issues, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 PTI

India on Monday summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner Nural Islam and conveyed to him that New Delhi has followed all laid down protocols in the construction of fencing along the border between the two neighbours.

India's action came a day after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was called in by the neighbouring country's foreign ministry to express its "deep concern" over the "activities" of the Border Security Force.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was conveyed to Islam that India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments on the security measures at the border and it expects that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh along with a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes.

"The Bangladesh acting high commissioner to India, Md. Nural Islam was summoned by MEA to the South Block today at 2 pm," an official readout said.

"It was conveyed that with regard to security measures at the border, including on fencing, India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh," the MEA said in the readout.

It said India reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking.

"Barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences are measures for securing the border," it said.

"India conveyed its expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and that there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes," the MEA added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

