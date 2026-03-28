India confronting West Asia conflict with full strength, says PM Modi at Noida International Airport inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is confronting the challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia with full strength.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, he said the government is taking all necessary measures to protect its citizens.

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"Conflict has been ongoing in West Asia for over a month. India is confronting this challenge with full strength,” Modi said.

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Noting India’s reliance on crude oil and gas from the region, he added: “The government is taking necessary steps to ensure the burden does not fall on families and farmers."

On the new airport, the prime minister said: "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the journey towards a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat."

He said the airport would expand economic opportunities in the area. "Noida International Airport will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters of Western Uttar Pradesh," he said.

PM Modi was accompanied by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and other officials. Security arrangements were put in place for the visit.

The first phase of the airport, estimated to cost Rs 11,200 crore, will have links to road, rail, metro, and regional transport systems.

According to an official statement, the airport will include a cargo hub with an initial handling capacity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to 18 lakh metric tonnes.

Its passenger handling capacity will start at 12 million per year and can scale up to 70 million. The prime minister also inspected the terminal during the visit.