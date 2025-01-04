MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India committed to taking lead in AI, says PM Modi after meeting ex-Infosys CEO

India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth, Modi said on X

PTI Published 04.01.25, 03:37 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with founder and CEO of Vianai Systems Vishal Sikka during a meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with founder and CEO of Vianai Systems Vishal Sikka during a meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is committed to taking the lead in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as he met entrepreneur and former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.

"It was an insightful interaction indeed. India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth," Modi said on X.

The prime minister was replying to Sikka's post, highlighting his detailed and wide-ranging discussion with Modi on AI, its impact on India, and several imperatives for the time ahead.

"I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology's impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone," Sikka said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

