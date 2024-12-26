Incidents in Bangladesh, Pakistan remind us of sacrifices by Sikh gurus: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday highlighted the rich legacy of the Sikh tradition, emphasising their resilience in adverse circumstances. He praised the community for not only preserving their traditions but also inspiring others through their sacrifices for the nation and their faith.

Addressing the main event of Veer Bal Diwas (Sahibzada Diwas) held at the chief minister's residence, he remarked, "The Sikh community has a glorious history, yet we hear that only a handful of Sikh families remain in Kabul. Incidents in Bangladesh and atrocities in Pakistan remind us of the sacrifices of the Sikh gurus." "The ideals of the Sikh Gurus provide us with the energy to move forward. Their blessings serve as our inspiration. By carrying forward their legacy, we can prevent situations like those in Kabul and Bangladesh. Places like Nankana Sahib will come to us naturally, without the need for agitation or struggle," the chief minister added, according to a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event also saw a historical gathering and the commencement of 11,000 'sahaj paaths'. Additionally, the chief minister released a book based on the teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Chief Minister Adityanath praised the Sikh community as a resilient and prosperous segment of the nation, setting exemplary standards through their strength, dedication and hard work. "At one time, Sikhs safeguarded India by joining the Army in significant numbers. Yet, there are forces conspiring to undermine their efforts, attempting to entrap the youth in drug abuse," he said.

He emphasised the need to identify and remain vigilant against such adversaries. "Sikhs and Hindus complement each other. We must steer clear of those who seek to create discord between us. May Guru Maharaj grant us the wisdom to distinguish between friends and foes," he said, stressing unity.

Reflecting on past events, the chief minister noted that in 2019, during the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, a 'shabad-kirtan' programme was held at his residence. Since 2020, the annual observance of Veer Bal Diwas has become a tradition at the chief minister's residence, he said.

"Today, this event has grown into a national observance. On this day, two "sahibzaades" (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh -- Baba Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -- were walled up alive by Wazir Khan," he added.

The chief minister also recounted the sacrifices made during the Battle of Chamkaur, where Guru Gobind Singh's elder sons, Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh, attained martyrdom.

"Maa Gujri could not endure the immense pain of these losses. The suffering they endured is beyond imagination.

"Yet, their unwavering commitment to protecting the country and religion remained steadfast. By sacrificing their lives, the four Sahibzaades laid a solid foundation for safeguarding the nation and its values. Their bravery continues to be a source of pride, not just for the Sikh community but also for the entire nation," he said.

Highlighting Sikhism's origins rooted in service to the nation and religion, Chief Minister Adityanath remarked, "Guru Nanak Dev was the first to stand against Babar's atrocities. Guru Arjun Dev's martyrdom in Lahore was to protect India from Jahangir's tyranny.

"Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life but upheld India's honour, ensuring that Kashmir remained an integral part of India. Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj witnessed the ultimate sacrifice of his sons and father for the nation," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also noted that this year marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Recalling the historical significance of the UP capital, he said, "Lucknow is fortunate that Guru Teg Bahadur ji had come here with Guru Gobind Singh ji. To honour this heritage, a comprehensive plan for the beautification of associated gurudwaras should be prepared in collaboration with the municipal corporation." He assured financial support from the state government and urged coordinated efforts, saying, "The responsibility must not be passed around. The state government, municipal corporation and development authority should work together to rehabilitate shopkeepers by constructing high-rise buildings or malls on their land. Gurudwaras linked to this historical legacy must be aesthetically enhanced."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.