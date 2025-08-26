In-laws held for Noida dowry death: I have no remorse, she died on her own, says husband

Greater Noida Police on Monday arrested the father-in-law and brother-in-law of the 26-year-old woman who was allegedly burnt alive at her in-laws’ home in front of her six-year-old son following repeated dowry demands.

The gruesome incident, which took place on Thursday, has triggered massive outrage on social media seeking justice for Nikki Bhati after the emergence of a video that purports to show her son narrating how her mother was beaten by his father and grandmother before being set ablaze using inflammable objects.

“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara, fir lighter se aag laga di (They poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her on fire using a lighter),” the petrified child says.

The police arrested Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, 28, and mother-in-law, Daya, 52, on Sunday. On Monday morning, her father-in-law Satveer Bhati, 55, and brother-in-law Rohit Bhati, 29, were arrested from Kasna, about 55km from Delhi.

Nikki’s family has alleged that she faced relentless harassment for dowry ever since her marriage, despite Vipin receiving a Scorpio, a Royal Enfield bike, gold and cash. They said Nikki’s in-laws continued to demand ₹36 lakh more.

Nikki’s elder sister, Kanchan, who is also married in the same family, alleged that both sisters faced continued torture and harassment over dowry. Kanchan said she was assaulted the same night Nikki was killed.

Vipin, who was shot in the leg in an encounter with the police after he tried to escape, showed no remorse. Talking to a reporter from his hospital bed, Vipin said he did not kill his wife and she “died on her own”.

“I have no remorse. I haven’t killed her. She died on her own. Husbands and wives often have fights... it is very common,” he said.

The police have registered a case against the four at Kasna police station under Sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment or others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Two other purported videos have emerged, one showing Nikki being dragged by her hair and assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law, and another of her trying to escape after being set on fire.

The police said Kanchan recorded the videos on her phone and approached them with a complaint.

It was on December 9, 2016, when Nikki (then 18 years old) and her elder sister Kanchan were married to brothers Vipin and Rohit Bhati.

“My brother Bhikari Singh Payla sold his land to get both his daughters married in the same mandap. It was the biggest wedding that this village has ever seen. He spent over ₹80 lakh,” said Ashok Payla, 40, Nikki’s uncle.

He said Nikki’s father owned a Mercedes, and Vipin had been asking for the luxury car. “Vipin had been demanding the car for over a year. He said either give the Mercedes or ₹60 lakh,” Ashok alleged.

The police said the victim’s family had also alleged that Nikki and Kanchan recently opened a parlour-and-boutique business, funded by their father, to become financially independent, and this led to frequent fights between Nikki and her husband.