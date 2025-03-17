IIT Madras, ISRO collaborate on advanced thermal research for space missions

The Kulasekarapattinam spaceport in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, the second launch complex for ISRO outside Andhra Pradesh, will see the maiden launch with the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in 24 months, chairman of the space agency V Narayanan said on Monday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) SSLV will primarily support polar launches of upto 500 kg, with Indian industry involved in its production.

"All facilities will be commissioned for launch in 24 months. The first launch will take place in two years. Don't think it will be literally small in size. It will be a 500 kg satellite," Narayanan told reporters after inaugurating a new research centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras - ‘S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence for Research in Fluid and Thermal Science (ISRO-IITM).’

Named after the former director of ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and a distinguished alumnus of IIT Madras, the Centre inaugurated in the presence of IIT-Madras director Prof V Kamakoti, will support ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, promoting self-reliance in advanced space technologies and attract global talent and research funding.

"This will position India as a leader in thermal sciences research for space applications," the IIT Madras said.

Narayanan said the Centre would contribute immensely for the country's development. "Whether it is rocket launch vehicle, or satellite, thermal and fluid flow plays a very vital role, especially on how to handle the heat or thermal energy which is generated," Narayanan said.

During this year, ISRO has planned a series of launches including GSLV, a commercial satellite from the USA, and unmanned test mission with humanoid as part of the Gaganyaan mission, Narayanan told reporters.

The state-of-the-art research Centre, housed in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, will focus on critical advancements in spacecraft and launch vehicle thermal management — a key area for India's expanding space ambitions.

The centre will serve as a nodal centre for research in heat transfer, cooling systems and fluid dynamics. These are essential for the next generation of spacecraft and satellite technologies. Scientists and engineers from ISRO will work alongside faculty and researchers from IIT Madras to address complex thermal challenges in space applications.

"This initiative is a game-changer for India's space program as thermal control is vital to satellite longevity, spacecraft safety, and mission success. The research at this Centre of Excellence (CoE) will directly impact upcoming lunar, Mars, and deep-space missions, ensuring India remains at the forefront of space technology," the institute said.

Also, the ‘Arcot Ramachandran Seminar Hall’ was inaugurated by Kamakoti, on the occasion.

Arcot Ramachandran (1923 - 2018), a world-renowned Professor of Heat Transfer, was the Director of IIT Madras between 1967 and 1973. He was instrumental in establishing the Heat Transfer and Thermal Power lab at IIT Madras.

Centre Coordinator Prof Arvind Pattamatta, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras Prof P Chandramouli, and Professor of Practice, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, P V Venkitakrishnan, too, were among those who participated.

