Wang Yi on visit to bolster ties amid India’s call for mutual respect, de-escalation

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in Delhi on Monday for the 24th round of talks between the special representatives of the two countries on the boundary question.

The aim of the dialogue is to “enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and promote the sustained, healthy and stable development” of bilateral relations.

Yi had a delegation-level meeting with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar where the Indian side once again stressed the need to take the de-escalation process forward.

Stating that the two countries seek to move ahead from the difficult period in the relationship, Jaishankar said this should be guided by “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest” so that differences do not become disputes and competition conflict.