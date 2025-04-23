IB officer on family vacation shot dead in Pahalgam

An Intelligence Bureau employee, a businessman based in Raipur and two tourists from Maharashtra were among those killed in the militant attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Manish Ranjan from Bihar, working as a section officer at the IB office in Hyderabad, died in the attack, official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He went on LTC (to Jammu and Kashmir) with his wife and two kids,” a source said.

Dinesh Mirania, a businessman and resident of Samta Colony in Raipur who was wounded in the attack, has succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

He was visiting Kashmir with his wife and children.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep condolences on Mirania’s death and said the state government stood with the victim’s family in this hour of grief.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said two tourists from the state were killed and two others injured in the Pahalgam attack.

He said the government was in touch with senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

According to the information received so far, two tourists from Maharashtra, identified as Dilip Disle and Atul Mone, have died, Fadnavis said. Manik Patel from Panvel and S. Bhalchandra Rao have been injured, Fadnavis added. “Fortunately, the condition of both of them is stable,” he added.

Candlelight vigil

Candlelight marches against the attack were held in Pahalgam, Srinagar, Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora, officials said.

The protesters said the marches were held to express solidarity with the victims and send a message of unity.