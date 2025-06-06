MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hyderabad police arrest live-in partner for murder of Nepalese woman found in travel bag

On June 4, the body of the woman, initially unidentified, was found stuffed in a large travel bag in bushes in the Bachupally area

PTI Published 06.06.25, 09:08 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

Police here solved the murder case of a woman whose body was found in a travel bag abandoned in an isolated area, by arresting her live-in partner for allegedly killing her.

The deceased woman (33) and the accused (30) are natives of Nepal. They became acquainted through a social media platform and developed a relationship, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said on Friday.

On June 4, the body of the woman, initially unidentified, was found stuffed in a large travel bag in bushes in the Bachupally area and a murder case was registered at Bachupally Police Station.

DCP (Balanagar Zone) K Suresh Kumar said five special teams were formed to trace the accused.

Based on credible information, police apprehended the accused, who works as a chef at a fast food stall, from Bowrampet here on June 5 night. He was brought to the Bachupally Police Station and upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police said.

The deceased was already married and had two children. She left her family in Nepal and came to Hyderabad on April 15, and the couple began living together in a rented room in Bowrampet, police said.

According to the police, in the early hours of May 23, the couple had an argument regarding the woman's pregnancy.

As per the accused, she wanted to terminate her pregnancy, but he was against it following which an altercation broke out between them, police said.

In a fit of rage, he strangled her with a nylon thread, causing her death. He then stuffed her body into the travel bag, carried it on his shoulders for over two kms, dumped it in a secluded area in Bachupally, and fled.

Using CCTV footage from a store and other intelligence, the police tracked his movements. Based on this evidence, the accused was located at Bowrampet, and was arrested on June 5, police added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

