'How many extended support to India': Abhishek Banerjee fires barbs at PM Modi over terror outreach programme

The Trinamool general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday asked the Narendra Modi government to explain the impact of its global outreach programme in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

“After reaching out to 33 countries post-Pahalgam in the last one month, how many extended explicit support to India?” asked Abhishek, who was a member of one of the teams that went to the Far East and South East Asian countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we are truly a Vishwaguru and the world’s fourth-largest economy, why did the IMF and World Bank approve US$ One billion and $40 billion in financial assistance and long-term investments to Pakistan immediately after the Pahalgam attack?” asked the three-time MP. “How did a nation repeatedly involved in cross-border terrorism not only escape global scrutiny but get rewarded?”

Last week, US Army General Michael Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said Pakistan is “in an active counterterrorism fight right now and has been a phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world.”

Abhishek said Pakistan getting the vice-chair position at the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee a month after the Pahalgam attack was shocking.

“Ove Rs. 2000000000000 (Two Lakh Crores) has been spent on external affairs over the past 10 years. The Indian public deserves transparency, accountability and results- not silence and spin,” he said.

Spotlight on Trump's ceasefire claims

The Diamond Harbour MP also asked why the Narendra Modi government has not responded to US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of having brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“Why hasn’t the government officially responded to the US President's claim that he persuaded India into a ceasefire with promises of trade?” Abhishek asked.

The Narendra Modi government’s decision to grant another extension to the Director Intelligence Bureau, if the terror attack in Pahalgam was an “intelligence failure” was also questioned.

“If this was an intelligence failure, why was the Intelligence Bureau chief granted a one year extension, that too barely a month after the attack? Why was he rewarded rather than held accountable? What is the compulsion?” asked Abhishek.

The Director IB, Tapan Kumar Deka was granted an extension on May 20, about a month since the attack on Pahalgam on April 22. A 1988 batch IPS of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. Deka was appointed IB chief in 2023 and was granted an extension last year.

Since the attack on the tourists in Pahalgam and subsequent military action by India on terror camps operating in Pak Occupied Kashmir and inside Pakistan territory, questions on the identity and the whereabouts of the four terrorists who carried out the attack remain unanswered. The Centre has also not clarified how the terrorists could reach Pahalgam in one of the most heavily militarised zones in the world.

“If the Government of India can conveniently use Pegasus against opposition leaders (including me), journalists and even judges, what stops it from using the same tools against terrorist networks and suspects?” he asked.

Trinamool sources said the questions raised by Abhishek on Monday sets the tone for the party’s annual July 21 rally and also in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament where the opposition will raise questions on the Pahalgam attack.