‘How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein’: India hits back at Pakistan Army chief on Kashmir

The ministry of external affairs Thursday said that the only link between Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir is the return of illegally occupied territories as it reacted to Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir's recent remarks on Kashmir.

General Munir recently reignited the Kashmir issue, describing it as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and declaring that “no one would be able to separate Kashmir from his country.”

“How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union territory of India. It's only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

India has consistently rejected Pakistan’s claims over Kashmir, calling the entire region an integral part of the country.

The ministry of external affairs also addressed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused who was brought to India from the US on April 10.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is in National Investigation Agency custody.

On Islamabad’s stance regarding Rana, Jaiswal said: “Pakistan may try very hard but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish.”

He added, “The extradition of Rana serves as a reminder to Pakistan that it needs to bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks whom it continues to shield.”

India has long accused Pakistan of providing sanctuary to individuals involved in the 2008 attacks, which killed more than 160 people and damaged diplomatic relations between the two countries.