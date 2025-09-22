Home Guards recruitment exam Koraput draws postgraduates and MBAs, bares job crisis

The recruitment test for Home Guards in Koraput saw an overwhelming response, drawing graduates, postgraduates, MBAs, and ITI holders — a reflection of the current employment crunch.

The written examination was held for 125 posts, with 5,690 candidates appearing out of 7,281 applicants. Candidates needed at least a Class V pass with basic knowledge of Odia and English. Successful candidates will serve in Koraput district police stations and must later pass a physical test. Applicants aged 20–60 were eligible.

Superintendent of police Rohit Verma said: “The examination was held smoothly for one-and-a-half hours.” Results will be announced in a week.

The voluntary post lasts three years, extendable if conduct is satisfactory. Salary is ₹18,360 per month, with a daily wage of ₹612.

Postgraduate aspirant Santosh Mohapatra said: “For the last two years, I have appeared at interviews. No opportunity so far. Any job is important for me.”

Biju Yuva Janata Dal president Chinmaya Sahoo criticised the government for lacking a concrete youth policy, noting only 57,000 appointments in 15 months against a promised 1.5 lakh and highlighting irregularities in several recruitment exams.