Himanta’s old attack on PM Modi resurfaces, BJP responds with ‘Ganga jal’ defence

A report has brought focus back on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s political shift, placing his past remarks on Narendra Modi alongside the BJP’s current defence of him.

At campaign rallies ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Sarma has been pitching welfare schemes and seeking another term.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the joint video report, published by Newslaundry and News Minute, tracks a parallel conversation, one that looks at how his political position has changed over the years and how the BJP explains that shift.

The report recalls Sarma’s remarks from his time in the Congress, when he had said, as quoted in the video: “In Gujarat, the blood of Muslims flows through the pipes. Pray to Allah that this type of killer referenced to Mr Modi never becomes the Prime Minister of India.”

The question of this shift was put to Shiladitya Deb, BJP candidate from Hojai.

Asked whether Sarma has taken a harder political line now to position himself within the BJP, the interviewer said: “Is it the case that Himanta Da has taken this very strong anti-Muslim position because he wants to make himself seen as a kattar BJP leader?”

The exchange that followed moved from Sarma’s past statements to the BJP’s current position on leaders joining the party.

Deb said, “No, no, no. Of course, the BJP is Ganga Jal. The Ganges it is said that when you go and take a dip in the Ganges, you are free from all your sins. So, therefore, when anybody comes to BJP, they are Paap Mukta (free of sin).”

When the interviewer referred to Opposition criticism of the BJP as a “washing machine,” Deb responded, “The Congress says it is a washing machine because they are more into commercial activities. We are more, I think, pious and a little religious. So, we say Ganga jal.”

The conversation also touched on leaders facing allegations before joining the BJP. Referring to a recent entrant, the interviewer said: “The Assam BJP tweeted, he is the most corrupt, manipulative power broker Assam has ever seen. He plundered his state mercilessly during his tenure.”

Deb replied, “We will clean him also. He is going to be cleaned. Don't worry.”