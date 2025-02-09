MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Soren stresses on new farming tech to combat erratic rainfall and plateau challenges

'Kisan Pathshaalas will be established in all districts, providing farmers with information and training on modern farming techniques, animal husbandry, fish farming, and other crucial activities,' said the Jharkhand CM

Animesh Bisoee Published 09.02.25, 06:56 AM
Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren File image

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren emphasised the adoption of newer farming techniques in the state to cope with erratic rainfall and the challenges posed by large areas of the state falling under plateau regions.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the three-day “Agrotech Kisan Mela-2025” organised at the Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) campus in Ranchi, the chief minister on Saturday said: “In the present time, farmers, along with traditional farming methods, will also have to incorporate new technology, especially due to erratic rainfall and changing weather, to avoid discouragement and challenges in the future.”

“BAU is doing commendable work in upgrading the skills of farmers, but more efforts are needed in coordination with the state agriculture department for the development of farmers,” said Soren.

“Large parts of Jharkhand fall under plateau regions with limited water availability for irrigation... The state is progressing towards lift irrigation, with projects already initiated in Masalia in Dumka and Deoghar,” he added.

“There is a need to ensure that farmers can maximise production and sell their produce at fair market rates through proper linkages,” he said.

“Kisan Pathshaalas will be established in all districts, providing farmers with information and training on modern farming techniques, animal husbandry, fish farming, and other crucial activities,” said Soren.

