Gujarat IMA opposes 'mixopathy' proposal; says it poses 'severe risks' to people's health

The Gujarat chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Tuesday said "mixopathy" poses "severe risks" to the health of the citizens, and requested lawmakers to consider the long-term implications of such decisions on the health of the people of Gujarat.

'Mixopathy' denotes mixing of different medical systems like allopathy or modern medicine with homeopathy and ayurveda for treatment of patients.

This comes days after the state health department called for a meeting of senior government officials, as well as representatives of the Gujarat Medical Council, Gujarat Board of Ayurveda and Unani System of Medicine and Gujarat Council of Homeopathy System of Medicine, etc to discuss the issue of allowing doctors trained in Ayurveda to practise allopathy.

As per the letter issued by the health department on December 27 and shared by the IMA Gujarat, the meeting under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi has been called on January 3, 2025.

However, the IMA has opposed the idea.

In a letter addressed to various elected representatives, the IMA said, "We urge you to uphold the sanctity and harmony among different medical systems and refrain from supporting the concept of mixopathy or shortcuts in medical education and practice." Mixopathy, the blending of various medical systems into a single practice, poses severe risks to the health of our citizens, it said.

Such an approach undermines the integrity and expertise of each medical pathy, leading to compromised patient care and a potential public health crisis, the IMA Gujarat letter stated.

The IMA urged the government to prioritise safe and evidence-based medical practices, as allowing or promoting mixopathy "could lead to hazardous outcomes, including misdiagnoses, inappropriate treatments and serious, adverse events," it said.

The letter, signed by IMA Gujarat's president Dr Mehul Shah and other office-bearers, requested various elected representatives "to consider the long-term implications of such decisions on the health of Gujarat's people." "We urge you to advocate for the strengthening of each medical discipline's educational and professional standards and harmony among all systems rather than diluting them through amalgamation," it said.

The IMA Gujarat officials said there was a need "to delve deeper into this critical issue and collaboratively explore solutions that will ensure the health and safety of Gujarat's citizens remain uncompromised".

In a letter to Harshad Patel, Commissioner of Health, Medical Services and Medical Education, the Gujarat IMA called the practice of "mixology" as being "unlawful".

"If not stopped immediately, it will lead to widespread health disasters," it said.

Dwivedi and Patel could not be reached for comment.

