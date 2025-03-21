Government stands by contract hiring of teachers, defends UGC proposal to scrap 10 per cent cap

The government has defended a UGC proposal to do away with the 10 per cent cap on the hiring of faculty members on contract at universities and colleges.

The UGC is finalising regulations regarding the appointment of teachers in higher education institutions. In January, it uploaded a draft of these regulations and invited feedback from stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the current rules, universities and colleges can appoint up to 10 per cent of their faculty on a contractual basis. However, the draft regulations propose removing this cap, allowing institutions to hire as many faculty members on contract as they wish.

Teachers’ organisations and political parties have criticised the UGC and the education ministry for planning to scrap the cap, saying it will open the gates for large-scale contractualisation of teaching in higher education and destroy the quality of institutions and the spirit of academic independence.

Minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar said many universities and colleges struggle with faculty shortages because of delays in regular appointments.

“Only when the regular positions fall vacant can institutions appoint teachers on a contractual basis. Removing the cap allows institutions to fill vacant positions swiftly, ensuring that students receive uninterrupted education,” he said.