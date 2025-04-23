MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Government 'dragging feet on Dubey contempt': Supreme Court to hear pleas next week

A bench of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice George Augustine Masih assured advocate Narender Mishra, one of the petitioners, that the petition would be heard next week after the counsel complained that attorney-general R. Venkataramani and solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, despite requests being made for granting sanction to prosecute Dubey, had not yet responded, prompting them to approach the court again

Our Bureau Published 23.04.25, 05:48 AM
Nishikant Dubey

Nishikant Dubey File picture 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted for next week the hearing of multiple pleas seeking contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his alleged “contemptuous and scandalous” remarks against the Chief Justice of India and the top court for passing certain directions in connection with the new waqf act.

A bench of Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice George Augustine Masih assured advocate Narender Mishra, one of the petitioners, that the petition would be heard next week after the counsel complained that attorney-general R. Venkataramani and solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, despite requests being made for granting sanction to prosecute Dubey, had not yet responded, prompting them to approach the court again.

“The government is not doing anything, despite letters being written to the attorney-general and solicitor-general by my colleagues,” Mishra told the bench, following which Justice Gavai, heading the bench, said the matter would be listed next week.

The bench, however, refrained from saying anything after the counsel requested that social media platforms should also be directed not to upload the videos of the interview given by Dubey to a news agency wherein he made the alleged remarks against the judiciary, accusing the Chief Justice of India of being responsible for a “civil war” in the country over the waqf issue.

