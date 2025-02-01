MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Government announces ease compliance burden with TDS reforms in Budget 2025-26

Government to increase TCS limit on remittances and exempt capital goods for EV and mobile phone battery production

PTI Published 01.02.25, 12:35 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced rationalisation of TDS (Tax Deduction at Source) regime to ease compliance burden.

Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, she said tax proposals are guided by income tax reforms for middle class, TDS rationalisation, and easing compliance burden.

The government will also be introducing a new Income Tax (I-T) bill in Parliament next week.

Reforms are not destinations but means to achieve good governance for the people and economy, the finance minister said and added that the new I-T bill will be half of the current volume, clear and direct in wording.

Meanwhile, the government will increase the limit of TCS on remittances under RBI's liberalised remittance scheme from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Also, Sitharaman said that 35 additional goods for EV battery, 28 additional goods for mobile phone battery production will be included in the list of exempted capital goods.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Budget 2025 Nirmala Sitharaman
