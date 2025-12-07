Goa nightclub fire claims 25 lives; CM flags fire-safety lapses and orders action against management

In the early hours of Sunday, a blaze tore through Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora village, leaving 25 people dead and six others injured.

What began as a regular weekend at a popular party spot ended in panic and loss, with emergency teams pulling bodies from the charred structure as smoke continued to rise through the morning.

Police initially confirmed 23 deaths but later updated the toll. An official said the deceased included four tourists and 14 staff members, while seven bodies were yet to be identified.

Six others were admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim. The nightclub, which opened last year, was operating during peak tourist season. Many of the dead were kitchen staff, including three women.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire at a nightclub which claimed 25 lives.

Speaking to PTI, Sawant said an FIR has been lodged against the owner and the general manager of the nightclub and they would be arrested.

CM Sawant, in a post on X, said, "I am closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident at Arpora, in which 25 people have lost their lives and six have been injured."

"All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility," he said.

Sawant said the police have registered an FIR against the owner and the general manager of the nightclub, and they would be arrested. He said this is the first time that such an incident has happened in Goa.

A preliminary inquiry has indicated that the fire started on the first floor of the club, and due to congestion and small doors, the customers could not move out, the CM said. "Some of them rushed to the ground floor and got trapped there," he said.

Sawant added that early information pointed to lapses. “As per initial information, the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms,” he said.

He promised action against both the management and officials who cleared the establishment. “We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms.”

Later, speaking to reporters, Sawant said three people died of burn injuries while the others succumbed to suffocation.

Emergency services remained on-site through the morning. “The police and fire department are conducting the investigation and legal action is being taken,” a police official said. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

The incident drew immediate responses from Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

He added that he had spoken with the chief minister: “Spoke to Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

The PMO later announced financial assistance: “An ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Union home minister Amit Shah said, “The tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in Arpora, Goa, is deeply painful. The local administration is carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing the necessary care to the affected. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Congress unit in Goa also released a statement expressing condolences on X. “The party stands in solidarity with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” it said.