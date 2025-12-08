Goa fire tragedy: Nightclub employee detained in Delhi, crackdown on Romeo Lane chain widens

An employee of the Goa nightclub where a devastating fire killed 25 people has been detained by the state police in Delhi, even as the Goa government intensifies its crackdown on the controversial Romeo Lane hospitality chain, officials said on Monday.

Official sources identified the detained employee as Bharat Kohli, a resident of Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area. Kohli, who oversaw daily operations at the nightclub, came under the scanner after his name surfaced during the questioning of a club manager, police sources said. He will be taken to Goa for further interrogation, they added.

The fire broke out late Saturday night at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. Most of the 25 victims were staff members of the establishment.

Goa Police have already arrested the club's chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up action against the wider Romeo Lane club chain. Two other properties operated by the hospitality group— a beach shack in Vagator and another club in Assagao — have been sealed, an official said.

Action was initiated against the properties as they were already embroiled in disputes, the official added.

A Goa Police team left for Delhi on Sunday to trace the club’s promoters, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, against whom an FIR has been registered.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the promoters would be arrested, adding that the inquiry so far suggested multiple violations.

Fireworks have emerged as the likely cause of the blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane, located about 25 km from Panaji. Officials said on Sunday that the facility allegedly operated without a fire department NOC.

The deceased included 20 staff members and five tourists, among them four from Delhi. Most deaths were due to suffocation after the victims were trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen, a fire brigade official said.

Chief Minister Sawant noted that initial information indicated the nightclub had not adhered to fire safety norms.

A preliminary inquiry found that "electric firecrackers" were set off inside the premises, sparking the blaze at 11.45 pm on Saturday, he said.

The Chief Minister has directed Chief Secretary V Candavelou and DGP Alok Kumar to identify and take action against government officials who allowed the club to operate despite clear safety violations.