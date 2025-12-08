India reels as IndiGo stumbles, Lok Sabha to debate ‘Vande Mataram’ for 10 hours

The Lok Sabha is set to embark on a marathon 10-hour debate on Vande Mataram on Monday, the seventh day thousands of people across India have had their lives thrown haywire by the crisis triggered in India’s largest airline, IndiGo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to initiate the debate on the 150th anniversary of the national song in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, it will be Union home minister Amit Shah.

The Lok Sabha has listed 'Discussion on the 150th anniversary of national song Vande Mataram' on Monday and allocated 10 hours for the debate.

Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the debate.

The Congress list of speakers in the Lok Sabha is likely to include Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Kiran Chamala Reddy and Jyotsana Mahant.

The BJP on Sunday said that Jawaharlal Nehru's "reality" will come out in the open during the upcoming debate on Vande Mataram's anniversary in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress tried to "end" the legacy of leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Subhash Chandra Bose just to keep Nehru's legacy alive, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged.

"So far as the question of finishing Nehru's legacy is concerned, who best will finish his legacy other than the present clan of the so-called Gandhis who are out on bail in the National Herald case," the BJP MP from Puri Lok Sabha constituency said on Sunday.

Without naming Gandhis, Patra said that an FIR has recently been filed against them for "capturing" National Herald, which was started by Nehru.

"If they are not tarnishing the legacy of Nehru, then who else is trying to do so," Patra said, adding, "When there will be a debate on Vande Mataram in Parliament tomorrow, I feel that the reality of Nehru ji will be revealed to everyone; he will again be exposed."

He also rebuffed Sonia Gandhi's accusations that a systematic attempt was being made to demolish Nehru's legacy and rewrite history.

"The BJP is not trying to rewrite history. The BJP is trying to rectify the history and give due recognition to the people who really contributed towards the independence of this country and to the various other facets of this country," Patra said.

"Nehru would have neither become the first prime minister of the country nor have any legacy if the voting system within the Congress had been followed in a democratic manner. Sardar Patel was sidelined," Patra charged.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday refused urgent hearing of a plea seeking intervention into flight cancellations, saying that the government had taken cognisance and action.

