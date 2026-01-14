Girls in Tamil Nadu study, unlike north India, says DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran

Senior DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday highlighted the difference in opportunities for girls in Tamil Nadu compared to those in northern India, saying that while girls in the state are encouraged to study, their counterparts in the North are often confined to household roles.

Speaking at a function presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Maran described the state government as a "Dravidian Model" administration operating with the philosophy of "Everything for everyone" (ellarukum ellam).

He emphasized that both boys and girls in Tamil Nadu are expected to make use of the laptops distributed by the government and confidently either attend interviews or pursue postgraduate studies.

"In Tamil Nadu we tell women to study. But what is told in the North India? they say girls should not go to work, should be at home, be in the kitchen. bear children. this is your job. They say like this," Maran said at the event.

He further stressed the role of education in the state’s progress, saying, "...This is Tamil Nadu. This is Dravida Nadu. It is the land of (late DMK patriarch) M Karunanidhi, (former Chief Minister) Anna and (Chief Minister) M K Stalin. In this soil, your (women's) progress is the progress of Tamil Nadu. Why global companies come to Chennai ? Because, everyone here is educated not only in Tamil but also in English," he added.