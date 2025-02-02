Gift jibe at CM Omar Abdullah over Jammu and Kashmir outlay

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday found himself at the receiving end of caustic humour as a senior Opposition leader asked him to seek the return of expensive gifts that he had given to top BJP leaders after the Centre reduced the allocation for the Jammu and Kashmir government in the budget.

The Centre allocated ₹41,000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in its budget for 2025-26 against ₹42,277 crore in 2024-25.

“The proposed allocation to J and K in the Union Budget is approximately 41000 crores. It is approximately 1000 crore less than the previous allocation. When adjusted for inflation it is reduced by another 2 to 3000 crores,” People's Conference leader Sajad Lone posted on X. "I think it is time CM sahib asks for the return of those shawls, which he so slavishly gifted and wrapped around the shoulders of top echelons of BJP.”

Omar has been trying to cosy up to the central leadership to convince them to fulfil the statehood promise.