MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 02 February 2025

Gift jibe at CM Omar Abdullah over Jammu and Kashmir outlay

The Centre allocated Rs 41,000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in its budget for 2025-26 against Rs 42,277 crore in 2024-25

Muzaffar Raina Published 02.02.25, 05:43 AM
Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah File image

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday found himself at the receiving end of caustic humour as a senior Opposition leader asked him to seek the return of expensive gifts that he had given to top BJP leaders after the Centre reduced the allocation for the Jammu and Kashmir government in the budget.

The Centre allocated 41,000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in its budget for 2025-26 against 42,277 crore in 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The proposed allocation to J and K in the Union Budget is approximately 41000 crores. It is approximately 1000 crore less than the previous allocation. When adjusted for inflation it is reduced by another 2 to 3000 crores,” People's Conference leader Sajad Lone posted on X. "I think it is time CM sahib asks for the return of those shawls, which he so slavishly gifted and wrapped around the shoulders of top echelons of BJP.”

Omar has been trying to cosy up to the central leadership to convince them to fulfil the statehood promise.

RELATED TOPICS

Budget 2025 Jammu And Kashmir Omar Abdullah
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget spur to spending: Modi govt hopes more savings to drive up urban demand

At a time when household savings are badly crimped and the common man has gummed up his wallet, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stepped in to provide some salve in the form of tax relief to help them wrestle the hydra of inflation
Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on Saturday. 
Quote left Quote right

Amid global uncertainty, solving economic crisis needed a shift, but the govt lacks ideas

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT