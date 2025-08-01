Elephant attack kills 3 in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, prompts outrage in local community

Three people, including a woman, were killed in an elephant attack in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Thursday, prompting outrage in the local community and swift administrative action.

The incident occurred at Baghadharia village under the jurisdiction of Hindol police station.

The state government has suspended two forest officials — the forest guard-in-charge and the forester — with immediate effect for their alleged failure to prevent the incident. According to officials, the elephant herd had been spotted near the village prior to the attack, but no effective steps were taken to drive the animals back into the forest.

“Though the herd was sighted well in advance, the officials failed to take preventive action, which led to the deaths. Hence, disciplinary measures have been initiated,” said a senior forest department official.

The deceased were identified as Jhulana Dehuri, 55, her brother-in-law Karunakar Dehuri, 60, and Sashi Sahu, 49, another villager. Following the incident, angry residents blocked the Cuttack-Sambalpur road, demanding compensation for the bereaved families and better forest management.

“Every year elephants kill villagers in our area. The herd had been spotted just two kilometres away the day before. Forest officials ignored warnings. Their negligence has cost lives,” said one local resident.

Eyewitnesses said Jhulana was plucking flowers near her home when an elephant suddenly emerged from a bush and trampled her. Hearing her cries, Karunakar rushed out to help but was also attacked. Both died on the spot.

Sashi Sahu, who also responded to the commotion, was seriously injured and later died at the district hospital. “The forest department must install solar fencing to prevent elephants from entering human settlements,” said another villager.

Odisha forest minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia assured compensation as per norms. “The government will provide financial aid to the families. Action will be taken against officials who failed in their duties,” he said.

Odisha has recorded 624 human deaths due to elephant attacks in the last five years — the highest among all states in the country, according to official data.