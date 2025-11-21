MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fresh low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal, may intensify into depression, says Met Department

aAnticipating a fresh spell of rain in the state, farmers of coastal Odisha have started harvesting their paddy crop, which has almost turned mature

PTI Published 21.11.25, 02:26 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

The IMD on Friday forecast the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea, which could intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea on November 22 and thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24,” it said in a bulletin.

Asked whether the system could take the form of a cyclone, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty said the IMD has till now made the forecast of a depression.

“We will issue more information after the formation of a low-pressure area on November 22,” she said.

Meanwhile, anticipating a fresh spell of rain in the state, farmers of coastal Odisha have started harvesting their paddy crop, which has almost turned mature.

However, the state’s agriculture department was yet to issue any advisory for farmers, an official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Bay Of Bengal Rain India Meteorological Department (IMD)
