Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, IAF confirms pilot’s death

A Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday afternoon during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, turning a routine display into a moment of alarm as thick black smoke rose over Al Maktoum International Airport.

The aircraft, a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), went down at around 2:10 pm local time, according to eyewitnesses and videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Air Force posted on X, "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters posted on X: "General Anil Chauhan, CDS and all ranks of Indian Armed Forces deeply regret the incident in which an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. We deeply regret the loss of life and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

It is also the second Tejas crash in under two years. In March 2024, the aircraft went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first accident in its 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot survived after ejecting.

Spectators at the air show saw the fighter lose altitude during a demonstration routine. Within seconds, it disappeared behind the runway buildings and a dark plume shot up, triggering panic among visitors and staff.