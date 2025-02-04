MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Uttar Pradesh: Freight train rams into goods train in Fatehpur; loco pilot injured, guard coach derailed

The loco pilot, who sustained injuries, had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel, Prem Kumar Gautam, IG, Prayagraj range said

PTI Published 04.02.25, 02:26 PM
Restoration work underway after a collision between two goods trains, near Pambhipur, in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

Restoration work underway after a collision between two goods trains, near Pambhipur, in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. PTI

A freight train rammed into a stationary goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Tuesday, leaving a loco pilot injured and derailment of the guard coach and engine.

The incident took place around 6 am in the dedicated freight corridor near Pambhirpur, Khaga in Fatehpur district.

The loco pilot, who sustained injuries, had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel, Prem Kumar Gautam, IG, Prayagraj range, said.

Rescue operations are underway to clear the corridor, the IG added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

