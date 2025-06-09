Goa health minister apologises to doctor, says ‘emotions overtook my expression’

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday issued a public apology amid mounting protests by doctors and scathing political backlash, following his controversial outburst against a senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) over the weekend.

The controversy erupted after Rane, during a surprise visit to the GMCH on Saturday, berated chief medical officer Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar in public and ordered his suspension on camera — an act that has since drawn sharp condemnation from medical bodies and Opposition parties alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to X, Rane wrote: “During the broadcast with Prudent Media last night, I openly extended my heartfelt apology to Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar for the harsh words spoken by me during my visit to GMC. In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression, and I deeply regret the manner in which I addressed the situation. It was never my intention to undermine or disrespect the dignity of any medical professional."

The apology followed the viral circulation of a video showing Rane angrily confronting Dr. Kuttikar in the casualty ward and demanding his immediate suspension in front of hospital staff.

“You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor. I generally don’t lose my cool, but you have to behave yourself... I will sign the file for his suspension. I want him suspended immediately,” Rane can be heard saying in the footage.

Though he initially defended his actions — saying he stood by his commitment to patient care — the minister has since softened his stance in an apparent attempt to de-escalate tensions. Speaking to reporters earlier on Monday, Rane clarified, "I did not move the file. The issue has become a national one now," adding that the incident has been "churned into a different kind of scenario."

Despite his apology, the storm around Rane’s conduct shows no sign of abating. Doctors at GMCH launched protests on Monday, demanding a more sincere public apology and an end to what they termed “VIP culture” in the hospital. Protesters included senior consultants, department heads, interns, and members of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), who earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum for an apology.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and GARD have also condemned Rane's behaviour, with GARD threatening a strike. Protesters further demanded restrictions on media access to sensitive areas like the casualty ward.

In his statement on social media, Rane acknowledged the vital role of doctors in society, writing: "Doctors hold a sacred and noble position in our society. They work tirelessly to heal, to comfort, and to save lives. I hold the highest respect for their contribution to our state. While I may have erred in my communication, my intent was always to ensure that no patient is denied timely care and that our public health system remains responsive and compassionate."

He also expressed concern over the ongoing disruption at GMCH: "However, I am equally concerned about the disruption in services at Goa Medical College, which is now impacting thousands of innocent patients. The public is bearing the brunt of this situation, and I urge all our doctors to reflect on the larger responsibility we share—the welfare of our people."

Rane warned against politicising the episode: "This issue is now unfortunately being politicised, turning a professional matter into a political confrontation. That is not the path we should follow. Let us not allow the sanctity of GMC and its service to the people be diminished by external agendas. Our focus must remain steadfast on healing and helping."

Lastly, he added: "I appeal to our doctors to return to duty with the same passion and commitment that defines their profession. Disservice to the people of Goa, in any form, cannot be justified. Let us all rise above this moment, reaffirm our shared commitment to public health, and work together to ensure that no patient suffers due to misunderstandings or misplaced priorities. Goa looks up to its doctors with pride. Let us continue to live up to that trust."

Meanwhile, the political fallout continues to intensify. The Congress Party has demanded Rane’s resignation, with Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar stating on X: "When those who save lives are forced to hang up their stethoscopes and take to the streets, it's not just a strike — it's a cry for dignity, justice, and safety."

Patkar accused the BJP of arrogance and added, "Vishwajit Rane's abuse of power has crossed all limits. Sack him now or face a mass revolt."

The Aam Aadmi Party echoed similar sentiments. AAP leader Ramrao Wagh, present at the protest, commented, "I have heard that he (Rane) has apologised, but doctors are not happy with that kind of apology."

Attempting to defuse the crisis, chief minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday overruled the suspension order and struck a conciliatory note, "I have reviewed the issue at the Goa Medical College and held discussions with the health minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended."

As services at GMCH remain partially disrupted and public trust tested, the incident has ignited a broader conversation on the delicate balance between political accountability and professional autonomy in India’s public healthcare system.